Tenure Extension for the IGP

President Buhari on Thursday, February 4th extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu for three months to give time to provide time for proper selection of the new IGP. Mr Adamu was to have retired on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Did President Buhari just become aware of the IGP’s retirement? Does he realize the tenure extension contravenes the amended Police Act 2020 which he personally signed into law? Why didn’t he plan early for his replacement?
