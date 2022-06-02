ISSUED ON THURSDAY 2nd JUNE 2022

The Electorate Have INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on the Hot Seat!

“Votes don’t count is the big lie politicians sell to those whose votes cannot be bought so that only those whose votes can be bought will come to the polling units.”

– Aisha Yesufu

(Active Citizen & Entrepreneur)

Enough is Enough (EiE Nigeria) in partnership with Yiaga Africa, the Electoral College, Election Hub, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and GOAL will host a hybrid event with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Shehu Musa Yar’dua Centre in Abuja.

Kunle Lawal, the Executive Director, Electoral College Nigeria noted, “the path to democracy is paved in participation. Engagements like this are necessary to entrench the needed politeracy of the electorate so we can solidify the gains on this journey to a better governed nation.”

The event will provide The Electorate the opportunity to discuss the emerging realities of the 2023 elections with the head of the election management body. While we collectively work to deepen democracy in Nigeria, overcome the current challenges and improve elections outcomes in the country, INEC has the sole responsibility to organize, undertake and supervise elections for all offices except the local government.

With the passage of the 2022 Electoral Act, there are new rules for the game and the INEC Chairman will be engaged on the Commission’s commitment and preparedness for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in 2023 and beyond.

Tobi Oluwatola, the Executive Director, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) added, “… effective liberal democracy requires the participation of the majority of people but also diverse interests that may not be represented by the majority. As the electoral umpire, INEC has a role to play to ensure expanded participation especially among youth. This platform provides an opportunity to motivate youth participation.”

The conversation will be moderated by Ebuka Obi-Ochendu, a television host and presenter who has a significant youth following. As Samson Itodo, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa noted, “in order for elections to be popular and participatory, it is critical that citizens are involved in the entire process, and not just at the point of voting. We believe that this event not only provides one more opportunity for INEC and Nigerian citizens to discuss all the issues around the 2023 elections, but also an opportunity for INEC to assure Nigerians of its independence, and preparedness for the 2023 elections.”

Saturday, June 4 | 12 noon | Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja or online at Youtube.com.

Those who plan to join in-person should register at here.

It promises to be an engaging conversation with youths, political parties, active citizens and the media.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a non-partisan network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP Campaign – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is Nigeria’s longest running voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.

Goal (adoptagoal.org) is an advocacy hub of socio-political change makers committed to social reengineering of the Nigerian civic space, enduring institutional reforms, strengthening of democratic governance and values, and the defence of human and social justice.

The Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (thecjid.org) is a non-governmental organization that aims to use human rights law to encourage the government and others to address developmental and human rights challenges such as corruption, poverty, inequality and discrimination.

Election Hub (electoralhub.iriad.org) is a multidisciplinary strategic think tank committed to strengthening electoral governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Electoral College (electoralcollng.org) is a non-partisan/non-governmental initiative of The Emerging Leaders Advancement Forum (TELAF) that is the brainchild of a few young Nigerians that span from politics, patriotism, and development professionals, to everyday Nigerians, born of a void of ideological democracy in Nigeria.

Yiaga Africa (yiaga.org) is a non-profit civic hub of change makers committed to the promotion of democratic governance, human rights and civic engagement.