TNCG2024 – BudgIT and EiE Nigeria to Host 6th Edition

For Immediate Release

Thursday, October 3, 2024

+234 708 778 4788



Lagos, Nigeria

Press Statement

BudgIT and EiE Nigeria to Host 6th Edition of Conference on Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance

BudgIT, Africa’s leading civic-tech organization, and Enough is Enough Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading civil society organisations driving public accountability through active citizenship will co-host the Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference, themed ‘Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa’ on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The bi-annual, pan-African hybrid conference, formerly known as the New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference, has been rebranded to reflect the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), on governance. Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will give the keynote address.

Policymakers, the private sector, academia, students, and civil society actors will participate in the conference to explore how technology and new media are reshaping the governance landscape in Africa and share best practices on using technology for political activism and reform. The conference will explore innovative ways to enhance citizen engagement and governmental service delivery and accountability leveraging technology.

Oluseun Onigbinde, Global Director of BudgiT, highlighted the importance of the conference theme in advancing citizen participation in governance:

“At BudgIT, we are committed to ensuring technology and data remain accessible tools for citizens to hold their governments accountable. The TNCG Conference creates a platform for dialogue, innovation, and partnerships where we can push the boundaries of what civic technology can achieve in transforming governance in Africa. Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bridge the gap between citizens and government through technology. The TNCG Conference offers a timely platform to explore the opportunities and challenges ahead,” Oluseun said.

Opeyemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, emphasized the role of technology in fostering accountability and inclusive governance:

“Technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse. The TNCG Conference will explore how we can continue to harness these tools to deepen political engagement and drive systemic reforms that strengthen democracy,” Opeyemi added.

Confirmed speakers include Ousman Kallay (iLAB, Liberia), Mutemi Wa Kiama (Co-Chair, Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective, Kenya), Iyinoluwa Ayobeji (MD, Futures Africa, Nigeria), and Abiola Durodola (ED, AdvoKC, Nigeria).

The hybrid conference will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at The Zone in Gbagada, Lagos, Nigeria. Attendance is free but registration is required – bit.ly/TNCG2024.

Note to Editors:

BudgIT (budgit.org) is a civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change. A pioneer in the field of social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising standards of transparency and accountability in government.

Enough is Enough Nigeria (eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s flagship #RSVP Campaign – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is Nigeria’s longest running get-out-the-vote campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and started the #OfficeOfTheCitizen campaign in 2015 to mark its 5th anniversary.