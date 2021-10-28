“Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it.” – Tori Amos

(American singer-songwriter and pianist)

#ThursdayTalks is a monthly conversation with thought leaders, change agents and active citizens about good governance, citizen representation, human rights, and effective service delivery in Nigeria. It is organised by EiE Nigeria and BudgIT, with media support from The Cable Nigeria.

This month’s edition will beam a spotlight on trauma from police brutality & institutions of power/authority. It will proffer insightful ways to deal with emotions of anger, unhappiness, and dissatisfaction.

The confirmed panelists are:

Maymunah: Mental Health Physician, Advocate and Coach

Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni): Comedian, Actor, Active Citizen

Jide Ahmed (Pseudonym): Survivor of police brutality

Chinyere Eze (Pseudonym): Survivor of police brutality

The conversation will be moderated by Lanre Olusola (Psychologist | Mental Health Advocate | Emotions & Behavioural Change Coach) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:00pm on Zoom. The conversation has started online with the hashtags #ThursdayTalks and #FindingHealing.

This is the second in a series tagged – Finding Healing One Year after a Nation Was Shaken. The panelists from the first conversation, titled ‘What is Trauma? What are the markers? How do you deal with trauma?’ were Prof. Akin Merino, System Psychologist & Mental Health Advocate; Rinu Oduala, Human Rights Advocate & Brand Strategist; and Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Merchant of Hope, Lawyer & Public Administrator. The insightful conversation was moderated by Lanre Olusola.

We encourage every active citizen to participate in this discourse. To join the conversation, register via: bit.ly/TTalksOct

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

#EndSARS

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.

BudgIT is a civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement, to facilitate societal change. A pioneer in the field of social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising standards of transparency and accountability in government.

