Weekly Updates on the #EndSARS Judicial Panels of Inquiry – No. 7

7th December – 12th December 2020

The Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by the state governments continue sittings in the FCT and 25 states while Oyo, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Kogi States are yet to commence sitting. Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara states are yet to set up their Panels. The Panels remain a sign of hope for petitioners who are demanding justice and the enforcement of their fundamental rights. While the Panels still face a major challenge of lack of cooperation from the Nigeria Police Force, with Police officers refusing to respect the invitation of the Panels to answer to cases brought against them, it is important to note that the number of petitions before the Panels is an indication of the level of trust victims have in the constituted Panels.

As noted in the Weekly Updates on the #EndSARS Judicial Panels of Inquiry – No. 6, Yiaga Africa and Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria strongly condemn the action by the Police to stop the various Judicial Panels of Inquiry probing allegations of rights abuses and police brutality. Again, we call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure the suit is withdrawn and police officers are instructed to appear before the Panels as necessary.

In the week under review, Yiaga Africa’s independent citizen observers continued to attend the Panel hearings to provide information on the proceedings. Our independent observation of the Panels indicates that while Oyo, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Kogi States are yet to commence sittings, petitions are being received at the Panel Secretariat in Oyo and Bayelsa. It is important that all states establish their Panels and commence sittings to ensure that all victims are able to access justice.

As the Panels continue to sit and receive petitions, Yiaga Africa, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria and other civic actors will continue to monitor proceedings at the Panels and follow through this process to provide information to citizens and promote accountability. Findings from the week under review include:

Increase in the Number of Petitions Submitted across States: This week’s observation of the Panels shows an increase in the number of petitions submitted. Data from the panels show the following number of petitions submitted across the states: FCT – 250 petitions, Rivers State – 181 petitions, Anambra State – 260 petitions, Edo State – 147 petitions, Lagos State – 210 petitions, Imo State – 110 petitions, Abia State – 87 petitions, Akwa Ibom State – 159 petitions, Ekiti State – 81 petitions, Katsina State – 61 petitions, Plateau State

– 58 petitions, Cross River State – 61 petitions, Ogun State – 105 petitions, Oyo State – 50 petitions, Enugu State – 72 petitions, Benue State – 51 petitions, Ondo State – 32 petitions, Osun State – 27 petitions, Bayelsa State – 40 petitions, Niger State – 18 petitions, Kwara State – 21 petitions, Nasarawa State – 36 petitions, Delta State – 78 petitions, Ebonyi State – 37 petitions, Taraba State – 14 petitions, Adamawa State – 7 petitions, Gombe State – 15 petitions, Bauchi State – 10 petitions.

More Evidence Presented across Panels of Inquiry: A person with a disability who was the breadwinner of his family was killed by a stray bullet to his head. The bullet was shot by a SARS official on July, 15th 2019 at Ajisegiri Street, Ilupeju, Lagos State. It was testified by a witness that later that day in the evening of the gruesome murder, the victim was carried by the officer who shot him in the company of some of his colleagues. The victim was dropped off in a container in Yaba beside the Military Hospital. The witness also testified that when he went to the container to retrieve the dead body, he was asked to pay ten thousand, five hundred naira (N10,500) after which the body was released and an autopsy was conducted. Evidence provided at the Panel was written evidence, pictures of the victim before and after his death, bullet pellets, autopsy report and forensic report. Other evidence presented across the different state Panels include: Pictures of two (2) houses demolished by SARS and a copy of a court judgment in favour of the petitioner requiring SARS to compensate the petitioner were presented in Osun State. The said compensation is yet to be paid by SARS; Car ownership documents, pictures of some cars and submission of motorcycle particulars which were seized by SARS officers for unknown reasons and are yet to be released were presented in Ekiti State. Documents and receipt of payment for embalming the body of a victim killed by SARS as well as the death certificate were also presented by a petitioner in Ekiti State; Casefile JPPB/MEMO/120 was presented by SARS against a petitioner in Akwa-Ibom State; A 60-year old man who lost his sight due to police teargas presented himself as evidence in Edo State. A photograph of a victim killed by SARS was also presented in Edo State; A photograph of a victim killed by SARS was presented as evidence in Rivers State; A fake police file and accompanying documents which was used to detain a man in prison was presented as evidence by a petitioner in Enugu State; X-rays, 29 hospital receipts and 3 photographs were presented by a petitioner in Ogun State; Pictures of a victim of police brutality were presented by a petitioner in Nasarawa State; A copy of the Nigeria Army’s Rules of Engagement was presented by a petitioner in Nasarawa State; Pictures of victims of police brutality were presented in Ondo State.

Yiaga Africa and Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria note and recommend the following:

Government Support to the Panels: The primary responsibility of government is the security and welfare of the people which includes ensuring that its citizens are not victimized and brutalised by officers of the law. We call on both the Federal and State governments to provide adequate support and resources needed to ensure the Panels function optimally. In addition, the government at both the Federal and State levels should ensure all states constitute their Panels and commence sittings to ensure the process of justice for victims of police brutality is national and inclusive.

Signed

Cynthia Mbamalu

Yiaga Africa

‘Yemi Adamolekun

Enough is Enough (EiE)