WOMEN’S STATEMENT ON THE ELECTORAL BILL 2021

July 4, 2021

#SaveOurElections #NoToManualTransmissionOfResults #SaveNGElectoralIntegrity

 

The Electoral Bill 2021, which aims to repeal the Electoral Act No 6 2010 and re-enact a new Act, is set to be passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. However, the alleged final copy of the Bill has been manipulated and is at variance with the approved version of the Bill which represents citizens’ demands. Some key provisions of the manipulated Bill that are particularly worrying are:

  • the prohibition of electronic transmission of results (Section 50(2));
  • the removal of INEC’s power to review results declared under duress or in contravention of electoral laws and guidelines (Section 65); and
  • the drastic increase in the limits for campaign expenses from N1 billion to N15 billion for President, N2 million to N5 billion for Governor, N40 million to N1.5 billion for Senate, N30 million to N500 million for House of Representatives, and N10 million to N50 million for State House of Assembly (Section 88).

These provisions have the potential to undermine transparency and fairness in elections. This affects women disproportionately for two main reasons:

  1. Women rarely get the tickets for the ‘big parties’ and often their hope lies with the smaller parties.
  2. Women typically have less financial resources than their male counterparts.

Regarding the issue of women relying on smaller parties, the 2019 general elections provides a good illustration as there was an increase in the number of women candidates compared to 2015, but a decrease in the number of women who actually got elected. According to a report by Center for Democracy and Development, one reason for this discrepancy is that many of the women candidates were contesting on the platform of smaller parties, which meant that they had less chances of winning. Increasing fairness and transparency in elections would reduce the disadvantage that larger parties have over smaller parties, and help to level the playing field. In turn, this should have an indirect effect on improving women’s chances of winning elections.

In order to improve the political representation of women, we therefore demand that the original provisions of the Electoral Bill 2021 be reinstated. INEC should be empowered to electronically transmit results and review results declared under duress so as to reduce the level of electoral malpractices that have become so common in our country. If the mainstream political parties and candidates are prevented from manipulating election results, smaller parties and women candidates will stand a better chance at winning elections.

Furthermore, the original limits on campaign expenses should be upheld to prevent elections being won by the highest bidder. This is particularly important for women who typically have less access to financial resources or sponsorship compared to their male counterparts.

Ultimately, our demands are intended to benefit not just women but also the country as a whole, since they are aimed at improving electoral integrity. We call on the National Assembly to address these demands as a matter of urgency and ensure that the original Bill, rather than the manipulated one, is passed on Tuesday, 6 July 2021.

We the undersigned organisations and individuals are members of the Feminist Womanifesto Group:

