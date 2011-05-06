WOMEN’S STATEMENT ON THE REJECTION OF GENDER BILLS BY NASS

Dateline: (Abuja) 1 March 2022

#BreakThePoliticalBias #BreakTheConstitutionBias

Nigeria women are disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) today Tuesday March 1, 2022 when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills. The NASS has spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society: for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for daughters.

It is particularly sad that in a month globally dedicated to celebrating women worldwide, our NASS has chosen to deny women basic human rights. These are rights enjoyed by every Nigerian except women.

The proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills that were all rejected are Bills targeted at addressing the current gender imbalance across the legislative arm of governments across the country whilst reducing the under-representation of women in political office.

The men of the 9th NASS have reinforced the discrimination and political bias against women as enshrined in the 1999 constitution by:

Denying citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (While it allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship). Denying Nigerian women indigeneity through marriage. Denying 35% appointed positions for women and settling for 20%. Denying women affirmative action in party administration and leadership. Denying specific seats for women in the National Assembly.

The men of the 9th NASS by their actions have taken us backwards. Their actions undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to the governance of Nigeria including the key role women play to bring victory to political parties in elections at all levels across the country. They also voted against diaspora voting!

Nigerian women therefore demand that all gender Bills be reconsidered. Ultimately, our demands will benefit not just women but Nigeria as a whole. More women in governance will only bring progress, and respect for Nigeria in the committee of nations. We cannot, in 2022, be negotiating the rights of women and the sanctity of the dignity of girls. We call on the National Assembly to re-present these Bills as a matter of urgency and ensure that they are passed.

We the undersigned are WOMEN OF NIGERIA:

9jafeminista

Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls

Above Whispers Foundation

Action Aid Nigeria

ACTS Generation GBV

Ade Grange Child Foundation

ADEM Community Human Development Foundation

Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF)

Advocate for Health and Development Initiative

African Women’s Initiative (AWI)

Ajegunle Community Project

Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation

Alliances for Africa (AfA)

Amazing Grace Inspirations

Aminchi Women Cooperative Society

Amnesty International Nigeria

ARDA Development Communication Inc.

Arise Nigerian Woman Foundation.

ASWHAN

ATATA Development and Empowerment Foundation (ADEF)

BLECCA Foundation

Bring Back Our Girls

Briskila Emefesi Women Foundation (BEWOF)

Baobab for Women’s Human Rights

Cece Yara Foundation

Cedar Seed Foundation

CEE-HOPE Nigeria

Center for Economic Empowerment and Gender Activities (CEEGA)

Centre for Alternative Development and Self-Enhancement (CEADESE NG)

Centre for Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA)

Centre for Nonviolence and Gender Advocacy in Nigeria (CENGAIN)

Centre for Peace Education and Community Development

Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN)

Change Managers International Network

Charity Women Spring of Salvation

Chedal Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society

Child Care and Adult Protection Initiative (CCAPI)

Choung-Dung Women Association.

Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigerian Society (CWEENS)

Christian Women in Nigerian Politics

Citizens Center for Integrated Development and Social Rights (CCIDESOR)

Community and Youth Development

Community Education Advancement of Peace and Development Initiative (CEAPDI)

Community Initiative for Healthy and Peaceful Society

Community Life Project (CLP)

Community Rescue Initiative (CRI)

Community Women Initiatives (CWI)

Country Associates Network (CAN)

Courageous People Health and Development Initiative (CPHDL)

Crestville Development Foundation (CDF)

Daria Media Foundation (DMF)

Development in Practice Gender and Entrepreneurial Initiative (DIPGEI)

Diaspora Womanifesto2019

Dinidari Foundation (DF)

Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF)

Dream Alive Women and Orphans Support Foundation (DAWOS Foundation)

Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives

Edo Women’s Development Initiative

Education As A Vaccine (EVA)

EiE Nigeria

Emerge Women (EW)

Empowerment and Action Research Centre (EARC)

Equality Through Education Foundation (ETEF)

Equity Advocates/ The Woman Today Newspaper

FACICP Disability Plus

FAME Foundation

Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON)

Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN)

Federation of Paralegal Network (FEDPAN)

Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)

Fembridge Development Initiative (FEDI)

FIDA Nigeria

First Future Leadership

FOMWAN

Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition (FACE-PAM)

FRED

Gender Action Awareness Trust

Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN)

Gender and Development Action (GADA)

Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI)

Gender Awareness Trust (GAT)

Gender Development Initiative

Gender Equality Center

Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre

Gender Technical Unit (GTU)

Girl Child Advocacy and Education Initiatives

Girl Child Africa

Girl Child Education, Care & Rehabilitation

Girl Education Rehabilitation and Care (GERAC)

Girls Power Initiative (GPI)

Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC)

Green Spring Development Initiative

Habiba Dangana (Hadis) Foundation

Heal Disability Initiative

Health Education and Human Rights Advocacy Initiative

Health Reform Foundation Of Nigeria(HERFON)

HEIR Women Development (HWD)

Help Initiative for Social Justice & Humanitarian Development

Hope for New Life (HNL)

Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD)

Inter Africa Committee (IAC)

Inter Gender Peace Foundation (IGPF)

International Action Network on Small Arms Women Network (IANSA)

International Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida Nigeria)

International Hairstylists, Barber and Body Therapists (IHSTOBAN)

International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH)

International Women Communication Centre (IRIAD)

Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation (ICCF)

Jamatul Nasir Islam, Women Wing

Jana Health Foundation (JHF)

Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Foundation for Justice Development and Peace (FJDP)

Justice Development and Peace Mission (JDPM)

KMashi Gamji Women

Kebetkache Women Development And Resources Centre

Kimpact Initiatives (KI)

Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND)

Kungiyar Tallafin Mata Development Initiative (KTMDI)

League of Queens International Empowerment (LQIE)

League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV)

LEDAP

Lift Initiative

MBULA Women Association

Media &Teens Network.

Media Concern Initiative

MODAC

Mojubaolu Olufunke Okome

More Women in Politics

My Voice My Future NGO

Nasrul – Lahi-L- Faith Society (NASFAT)

Nigerian Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ)

National Centre for Women Development

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS)

NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women

Neighbourhood Care-Well Foundation

Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, NRHJN

Next Initiative for Gender Actions (NIGA)

NGAS Women Farmers’ Cooperative Society

Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ)

Nigeria For Women Project

Nigeria Labour Congress, Women Committee

Nigerian Express

Nigerian Women Politics Forum

Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NTWF)

Ogayem Merciful Care and Support Initiatives (OMCSI)

Ogun Women Alive

Olive Community Development Initiatives

Onomese Foundation

Open Arms Initiative for Sustainable Development (OPAISD)

Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

Osi Joe Touching Lives Initiative

Ovie Brume Foundation

Partners West Africa

Peasant Dragnet

Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI)

Project Alert on Violence Against Women

Ray of Hope Community Foundation

Relief Development Initiative Kaduna

Responsible Citizenship and Human Development Initiative

Sesor Empowerment Foundation

She Forum Africa

Sheforshe Africa Initiative

Shout Global Health

Small-scale Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON)

South- South Professional Women Association.

Stand to End Rape (STER)

Stephanie Peace Building Development Foundation

Support For Needy Children And Women Initiative (SUNCHI)

TechHerNG

The Inclusion Project (TIP)

The Priceless Jewels Foundation

THR Media – HERFESSIONS INITIATIVE

Tonia Bruised but Not Broken Foundation

Transformation and Development Center (TDC)

Transition Monitoring Group

Tunde & Friends Foundation (TAFF)

UC Women Commission

UN Women

Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI)

Voice of Ogun Women (VOW)

West African Network for Peace

Widows Development Organization (WIDO)

Woman-Being Concern Nigeria (WBC)

Women’s Leadership Group (WLG)

Women &Youth Awareness Empowerment Network (WOYAEN)

Women Advocacy, HIV Prevention and Other Diseases (WAHPOD)

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC)

Women Aid Collective (WACOL)

Women and Youth Empowerment for Advancement and Health Initiative

Women Youth and Children Upliftment Foundation (WYCUT)

Women Consortium of Nigeria (WOCON)

Women education advocacy and development Initiatives (WEADI)

Women Empowerment and Initiative Development

Women Empowerment and Reproductive Health Centre (WERHC)

Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative (WEPBI)

Women Environmental Programme (WEP)

Women Farmers Alliance (WFA)

Women for Peace and Gender Equality Initiative (WOPEGEE)

Women for Women International (W4WI)

Women Foundation Initiative (WFI)

Women Foundation of Nigeria (WFN)

Women in Action for Positive Development and Gender Enhancement Center (WAPGADEC)

Former Women Action Organization (WAO)

Women in Africa Initiative (WIAI)

Women in Agriculture (WIA)

Women in Mining (WIM)

Women in Politics Forum (WiPF)

Women Information Network (WINET)

Women Initiative for Democracy and Empowerment (WIDE)

Women Law and Development Initiative (WOLDI)

Women Law Development Center of Nigeria (WLDCN)

Women Lead Agric (WLA)

Women League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF)

Women of Vision Development Initiative

Women Protection Organization (WOPO)

Women Wing of The Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN)

Women, Infants and Children Care Initiative (WICCI)

Women, Youths and Children Advancement Program

Women Aid Collective (WACOL)

Women Optimum Development Foundation-WODEF

Women Right to Education Programme (WREP)

Women’s Crisis Centre Owerri

Women’s Rights and Health Project

Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP)

Working Moms Africa (WMA)

Wumi Asubiaro Dada

Victoria Sylvester

Youth Future Savers Initiative (YFSI)

Zonta International Club of Lagos 1