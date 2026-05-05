Civil Society Organisations Form Coalition for 2027 Elections

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May 4, 2026

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

Civil Society Organisations Form Coalition for Participatory Governance Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nine leading civil society and civic technology organisations have joined forces to establish the Coalition for Participatory Governance (CPG), a collective action initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery in Nigeria, from the local government level upward.

The coalition, convened by TriAfrica Empowerment Foundation and powered by BudgIT and Lagos Island Connect, brings together Africa Leadership Group, The Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP), To Build a Nation (TBAN), Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, SERAP, ⁠Center for Fiscal Transparency, and Nigeria Diaspora Coalition for Change (NDCC) in a unified effort to address the governance deficit that continues to undermine citizens’ quality of life across the country.

With Nigeria’s 2027 general elections on the horizon, the CPG is anchored in the conviction that participatory governance – where citizens are not merely voters but active stakeholders in their communities is the foundation any credible nation-building effort must stand on. The coalition will pursue this through community empowerment, local government capacity-building, and strategic stakeholder engagement at the national, state, and local levels.

The coalition’s inaugural Town Hall Meeting is being held on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The event will formally introduce the CPG, outline its governance agenda, and open a conversation with community members, government representatives, and civil society stakeholders on the most pressing accountability challenges facing Lagos Island and Nigeria as a whole.

Among the coalition’s early priorities is a pilot project on Lagos Island, developed in collaboration with BudgIT, Lagos Island Connect and EiE Nigeria, that will test new tools and approaches for citizen-facing accountability and local governance improvement.

“This coalition is not just another alliance of organisations,” said the CPG founding partners in a joint statement. “It is a deliberate, structured effort to ensure that the people closest to governance failures – ordinary Nigerians in their wards and communities – have the knowledge, tools, and collective voice to demand and sustain change.”

Members of the public, media, community leaders, and government officials are invited to attend the Town Hall Meeting on May 7.

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