BBOG – #JangebeGirls

The agonizing wait for parents of abducted #JangebeGirls has come to an end!
Gunmen abducted the girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town on Friday, February 26th in the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in Nigeria. Although local authorities initially said that 317 girls were abducted, the number came down to 276 as some girls were found to have eluded capture by fleeing the school.
Next month will be 7 years since the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls rocked the world. While 112 #ChibokGirls are still missing, it is obvious that the last three student abductions have been handled with more seriousness by the government.