On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, (Executive Director, WARDC & Legal Counsel to Monica in the OAU case) and Pelumi Olajengbesi, (Principal Partner, Pelumi Olajengbesi & Co. Law Corridor and Legal Counsel to Busola Dakolo), discussed #SGBV Allegations and Prosecution in Nigeria. What are the legal steps to take when it comes to rape? What does the law say? Find out here.
#CallOfDuty – Gender Justice Series
