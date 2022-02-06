On Call of Duty this week, Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget & Development Partners, Mark Okoye and the newly appointed Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance & Economic Development, Akin Oyebode had a very informative conversation on public service and sub-national finances. The two gentlemen are also friends, which made for an interesting engagement. Catch up here!
#CallOfDuty – Government Series
