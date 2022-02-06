Hacking the Nigeria Code – Class 2

Last week, #HackNGCode participants had the pleasure of learning about ‘How We Think’ with Zeal Akaraiwe & Reginald Bassey, where they laid the foundation for the other classes will build.
The second class was ‘The World Around Us’ with Kunle Soriyan, who engaged the participants for two hours and 30 minutes! He took us on an interesting journey from slavery to nationhood to some marriage counselling 🥰
Feyi Fawehinmi and Fola Fagbule are pumped and excited for tomorrow’s class as they lead a discussion on Nigeria’s formation.
Wish you could join us? Watch out for registration details for Cohort #2!