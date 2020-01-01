CallOfDuty – Policy Dialogue Series

For most electricity consumers, the bill is a nightmare. Are you tired of paying more than you consume? Want to know the ropes on how you can be in control of your power consumption? Adeolu Adekola and Adetayo Adegbemle of PowerUp answered these questions and many more on today’s ‘Call of Duty’ conversation on Estimated Billing & Prepaid Meters. Missed it? Catch up!
Meanwhile, it was an insightful conversation with Bosun Tijani of CcHub and Betta Edu, Commissioner for Health, Cross River State as they discussed “The Outliers: The Cross River Story”. The lies, half-truths, fake stories, inactive isolation centres and lots more. Catch up on the conversation here.