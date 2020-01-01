Defend Yourself

You may want to take those karate and taekwondo lessons seriously ooo🙆♀️
The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.), has relieved the federal government of its responsibility of protecting your life and has saddled it on YOU. This came after armed bandits stormed Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger state on Wednesday, February 17th, and abducted 27 students and 15 others – including teachers and non-teaching staff. Sadly, one of the students, Benjamin Habila, was killed.
You see, this is why we do what we do…educate people on the importance of not just voting but voting the right people. Where can a Defence Minister ask citizens to show that they are not cowards by challenging armed bandits and still occupy that office? Only in Nigeria!
We call on the Federal Government to tackle this menace and fulfil its responsibility as enshrined in the constitution.