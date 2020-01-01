OnePerson – WTO

Nigeria to the world.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made history as the first black person, first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization.
Her appointment to this key position at the heart of the global trading system not only affirms her capability to do the job exceedingly well but also sheds a positive light on the nation in the international community. There is hope for women and girls, not only in the diaspora but in Nigeria.
Where are our Nigerian women? It is time to go all out…we do not belong in the kitchen after all. Let’s go.🏃♀️