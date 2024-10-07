Democracy for Sale

By Wisdom C. Nwoga

Nigeria’s democracy is now for sale. But who is selling it and who are the buyers? Unarguably, the code of every marketplace is the presence of sellers and willing buyers. For Nigeria, this marketplace is not about goods or services, but about democracy—the cornerstone of governance. The selling and buying of votes during elections has become one of the most pervasive threats to Nigeria’s democracy. It is turning the noble act of voting into a transactional exchange where money and goods are exchanged for political power. The long-term consequences of this practice are as damaging as they are widespread, leaving Nigeria’s democratic system eroded and its governance weakened.

In every election cycle, the streets of Nigeria become a marketplace where politicians and party agents roam, not to seek support through ideas or policies, but with bundles of cash, food items, and material incentives. They buy votes as though they were commodities, offering quick fixes in exchange for the mandate to govern.

At the heart of vote-buying lies Nigeria’s socioeconomic challenges. For many Nigerian voters, especially those struggling with poverty and unemployment, the temptation to sell their vote can be difficult to resist. Therefore, election period presents a rare opportunity to receive some financial relief, however small. When basic needs are unmet, and the political system is seen as corrupt or ineffective, many voters rationalise selling their vote as a way of getting something—anything—in return; A bag of rice, a few thousand nairas, or even a generator becomes more tangible than the promises of politicians who often disappear after they’ve secured their positions. But the cost of this transaction is steep—when votes are bought and sold, democracy is no longer a choice; it is simply a product. In this context, one can say that the act of selling a vote is less about political ideology and more about economic desperation.

While vote-selling is illegal under Nigeria’s Electoral Act, enforcement is weak, and the practice continues with little to no consequence (another story for another day). Political elites see vote-buying as a sure way to secure power, bypassing the uncertainties of genuine democratic competition. However, the implications of vote-buying extend far beyond the immediate gains for voters or candidates. Democracy, in its true form, thrives on the principle of choice, where voters can freely choose leaders based on competence, vision, and integrity. When votes are sold, this choice is compromised, and the electoral process becomes corrupted. Elected leaders feel less accountable to the people and more to the powerful interests who finance their campaigns. Governance, in turn, becomes a vehicle for personal enrichment and patronage, with little concern for public welfare or national progress.

The result is a cycle of bad governance that perpetuates the very conditions that allow vote-buying to thrive. Leaders who gain power through electoral manipulation are unlikely to prioritise reforms or policies that will improve the lives of the people. Instead, they focus on maintaining their grip on power, often resorting to the same vote-buying tactics in subsequent elections. Corruption becomes entrenched, and public institutions remain weak, unable to fulfill their mandates effectively. In this cycle, Nigeria’s democratic system becomes hollow—elections are held, but the true spirit of democracy is sold and lost.

This trend has serious implications for Nigeria’s future. As the largest democracy in Africa, Nigeria’s political stability has regional and international significance. The integrity of its elections is critical not only for the country’s development but also for the broader promotion of democratic values across the continent. If Nigeria’s democracy is continually sold to the highest bidder, the country risks descending into a state where elections are mere formalities, and the people’s voice is drowned out by the power of money. Again, the disenchantment that follows such electoral practices can lead to political apathy, since many Nigerians, especially the youth, are becoming disillusioned with the democratic process. They see elections not as opportunities for change but as exercises in futility, where the same corrupt politicians rotate in and out of power, with no real impact on their lives. This loss of faith in democracy weakens the social fabric of the nation and makes room for authoritarianism or populist leaders who may exploit the frustration of the masses.

The fight against vote-buying and selling must be seen as a fight for the soul of Nigeria’s democracy. Stronger enforcement of electoral laws is essential, as is the need for greater civic education to empower voters to see beyond immediate gains. Political candidates must also be held accountable for their actions, and civil society should play an active role in monitoring elections and advocating for reforms that promote transparency and accountability.

Ultimately, democracy is not just a system of governance; it is a collective responsibility. When Nigerians can vote based on conscience and vision, rather than desperation or coercion, true democracy will thrive. Until then, Nigeria’s democracy will remain at risk, with its future for sale to the highest bidder.

Content provided by EiE Nigeria

Wisdom C. Nwoga is a Nigerian creative enthusiast, broadcast journalist and academic. He is an editor at Broots, Ghana and Editorial Manager for The Daily Pointers International. His critical and literary works on African literature and commitment are widely read in both national and international journals. Nwoga is a recognised member of the International Society for Sustainability and Development (ISDS) in Japan. He is an unapologetic advocate for humanity and good governance in Africa. These are reflective in his writings.