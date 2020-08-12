Drama in Unilag!

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos purportedly removed Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe from office as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.
By law, the Council can only recommend the removal of any of its members to the president who thereafter decides, in writing, whether or not the council’s recommendation should stand. We are glad he has gone to court to challenge this. We can not run our universities like this and expect our students to be in a position to compete globally. The Governing Council’s actions must be challenged conclusively.