Ex EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu was in the news again but this time, with a pastor in the mix. Mr Magu, who is under probe for alleged embezzlement and mismanagement of recovered assets under his watch as the acting EFCC chairman, was accused of allegedly using Emmanuel Omale, Founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, to launder funds abroad.
In his defence, Mr Magu said the allegations levied against him were false, calling them attempts to bring setbacks to the feats achieved by the EFCC during his time as the acting Chairman.
Interestingly, Adamu Nuru, CEO, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) where these transactions were allegedly made, said the Bank realised that N573m was transferred into the pastor’s account in “error” four years after 🤷🏿♀️. He probably should have taken fainting lessons from Daniel Pondei instead of this claim.
While we recognise the efforts of the committee in investigating these allegations, we call for them to leave no stone unturned and ensure that culprits face the full wrath of the law.