EiE@11: The Footprints Of One Person

Tiri gbosa for EiE Nigeria…gbosa! gbosa! gbosaaaa!
EiE will mark 11 years of inspiring action ‘One Person’ at a time, next Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and oh have we got an interesting lineup of activities to commemorate the anniversary.
Top on the list to mark this feat is the conversation on Effecting Social Change with Aisha Yesufu, Rinu Oduala and Mercy Abang (Moderator) on March 13, 2021.
If you’ve been curious about what the #OnePerson campaign is and how you can be a part of it to effect social change, this is an opportunity for you.