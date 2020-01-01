Oworo to the world!

September 2020, a group of active citizens used dance performance to protest the bad state of Oworo road, Lagos with the hope of getting the attention of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Well, it worked! The road has been reconstructed. Talk about making the difference! Well done guys!

Will you like to listen to their #OnePerson story? Join the conversation on Monday, March 15th, Top Radio 90.9FM at 7:30 am.

Making the difference begins with you. What can you do for your community? Join the #OnePerson campaign by sharing inspiring stories of people using their voice/platforms to better their communities. Don’t forget to tag EiE Nigeria.

