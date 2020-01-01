EndSARS Protesters Accounts Unfreezed

Finally!💃
A Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the order freezing accounts linked with some promoters of the #EndSARS protest that took place across the country last year and has ordered all affected banks to immediately grant access to the affected accounts.
Recall we had demanded this some months back…who says talk backed up with action doesn’t work?
Savvy Rinu and 19 other victims whose bank accounts were frozen hinted at suing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for unlawfully freezing their accounts for over 90 days based on suspected involvement in money laundering and terrorism but failed to investigate the allegation for three months.
We hope they get justice. Congratulations soldiers!