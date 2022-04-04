Janet Brown, Tunde Fashola, SAN and Segun Adeniyi for EiE Nigeria’s 12th Anniversary Symposium

April 4, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

‘‘We must begin to imbibe a culture by which those who aspire to lead our people are subjected to a rigorous process of public debates that will assess their suitability on objective criteria, rather than the religion they practice or where they come from.’’ – Olusegun Adeniyi (Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board)

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria will host a symposium titled ‘On Debates and Democracy’ on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10am at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja to commemorate its 12th anniversary. The focus of the conversation is to explore how political debates contribute to democracy via citizens’ engagement; the necessity of a legal requirement; the role of the media and the role of political parties.

The symposium will feature a keynote address by Janet Brown, the Executive Director of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), the body that hosts all presidential debates in the US. In her capacity as the Executive Director of CPD, our keynote speaker, Janet Brown, has directed the organisation of 33 presidential and vice presidential debates, and provided technical support to debate groups in over 40 countries.

The event will also feature a media panel with different debate moderators – Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, Ngozi Alaegbu, Reuben Abati, Seun Okinbaloye, and Mac Imoni Amarere – in conversation with Segun Adeniyi; and a debate panel with Babatunde Fashola, Federal Minister of Works & Housing and former Lagos State governor; Mercy Tosin Ayodele, 2018 Osun governorship election candidate; Eddie Emessiri, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Election Debate Group (NEDG), and ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE).

Mr Fashola’s role is particularly important as it is a classic case study of the power of debates. He’s the “most debated” politician in Nigeria’s history, going from an ‘unknown’ chief of staff to a candidate to be reckoned with, the more he participated in debates.

Register on Bit.ly/EiEOnDebates, and join us in-person or online TOMORROW!

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organisations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is Nigeria’s longest running get-out-the vote campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and continues to drive the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.