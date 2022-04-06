JUDGEMENT DELIVERED IN FAVOUR OF NIGERIAN WOMEN

The Federal High Court Abuja, today 6 April 2022 has delivered judgement in favour of Nigerian women on the litigation process on Affirmative Action before Justice Donatus Okorowo.

Nigerian Women were represented by a counsel of the Falana and Falana Chambers, Barrister Marshal Abubakar. Nigerian women have suffered marginalization in the Nigerian Political Space. As a result, they proceeded with a litigation process to clearly state and reiterate the anti-discriminatory provisions of the Nigerian constitution and Gender Equality in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution.

The litigation process which has been on since 2020 has come to an end with victory for Nigerian Women and it is hoped that with this clear interpretations of the provisions of the Constitution, Nigeria’s political space will reflect inclusive governance and allow for an enabling environment for women in politics.

Nigerian Women were represented by a coalition of women groups including the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA), Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD- WEST AFRICA), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI), YIAGA Africa, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and 100 Women Lobby Group.

Signed

Esther Alaribe

Women Radio wfm91.7

06/04/2022