Legislative Contractors: NDDC Web of Corruption

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has named some federal lawmakers who allegedly got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC).
The greasy mess at NDDC is huge and deep, but sad as that may be, it has become clear that the National Assembly is compromised.
We call for an indpendent body led by a retired judge and members drawn from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and civil society to investigate all these corruption allegations against the NDDC and members of the National Assembly.