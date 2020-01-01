Nigeria House of Commotion

Sigh. On Tuesday, July 21st, the Presidency in a press release reduced the massacre in Kaduna to mere “revenge killing”. It further made excuses on why it had not succeeded in curbing insecurity in the region before condemning the killings.

This is a belated response from the government as it had been mute ever since the killings started. You cannot keep absorbing militants and bandits into the society on the claims that they have been de-radicalized and you expect peace. The funny thing is that Baba embarked on a one-day visit to Mali on a peace-keeping mission (oh, the irony!).

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

We are tired of excuses. We want action.