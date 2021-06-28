LIST: Continuous Voters Register (CVR) Locations Across ALL 774 LGAs in Nigeria

The register of voters is at the heart of democratic elections. Consequently, the registration of voters is a major function of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In response to repeated calls by stakeholders and in order to serve Nigerians better, the Commission recently introduced some technological innovations to the voter registration exercise. These innovations are designed to make the registration processes generally easier and to give Nigerians a pleasant and safe electoral experience, especially within the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The CVR exercise commenced on 28 June 2021 with the activation of a dedicated portal for online registration. This enabled intending registrants to commence their registration online and to book an appointment for a date and time to complete the registration at an INEC State or Local Government Area (LGA) office. The physical or inperson registration will commence on 19 July 2021 at the 881 INEC State and Local Government Area (LGA) offices nationwide in the first instance. Thereafter, it will be devolved to other designated registration centres across the country based on an assessment of the security situation and other factors relating to safety of personnel and materials.

This document provides information on the location of each INEC State and Local Government office nationwide for the completion of the online pre-registration and for the physical in-person registration. It also provides the telephone number to the INEC Help Desk in each State. Citizens can call the help desk and the INEC Citizen’s Contact Centre to seek necessary assistance on the CVR process.

Full document here