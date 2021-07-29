Occupy Your #OfficeOfTheCitizen: Make We Talk Election Mata!

“Votes don’t count, if there are no votes to count.” – Demilade Roberts

(Photographer & Active Citizen)

#ThursdayTalks, which started in March 2018, is a monthly conversation with thought leaders, change agents and active citizens which aims to drive conversations around the demand for good governance driven by active citizenship. It is organized by EiE Nigeria and BudgIT.

This month’s edition will beam a spotlight on the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, and the role of citizens in governance. It is aimed at sensitising Nigerians, especially young people, on the exercise and proffering solutions to the challenges encountered during the registration process. We will also talk about Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos & Ogun.

Enough of ranting, it’s time to take action!

The confirmed panelists are:

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman of the Information & Voter Education Committee

Tari Taylaur, Youth Party Councillorship Candidate

Demilade Robert, Multi-talent Photographer & Active Citizen

Munirat Anto Lecky, Media Personality, INEC Youth Ambassador and Humanitarian)

The conversation will be moderated by Tolu Adeleru-Balogun (Journalist, Consultant and Political TV Host), on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and we will be LIVE on Instagram at 5:30 pm (WAT). Follow us @EiENigeria on Instagram to join the conversation.

Remember, #TheOfficeOfTheCitizen is the highest office in the land!

We encourage every active citizen to invite their friends and participate actively in this discourse.

You can kick off the conversation using the hashtag #ThursdayTalks, as well as tagging @EiENigeria, @BudgITng on Instagram.

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.

BudgIT is a civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement, to facilitate societal change. A pioneer in the field of social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising standards of transparency and accountability in government.