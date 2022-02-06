BudgIT, EiE Nigeria and Paradigm Initiative (PIN) hosted the 4th bi-annual New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (NMCG) which held virtually on Thursday, November 26, 2020, with the theme New Media and Voice: People, Action & Hashtags.
In the opening plenary, ‘Yemi Adamolekun (Executive Director, EiE) spoke on the role new media plays especially at a time when clampdown on dissenting voices is prevalent. In the same vein, BudgIT’s Principal Lead, Gabriel Okeowo and PIN’s Executive Director, ‘Gbenga Sesan reiterated the importance of harnessing the positives of new media for advocacy and citizens’ active participation in governance.
We also had speakers from 5 countries, some of whom were: Ayeni Adekunle, Bertha Tobias (Namibia), Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Grace Githaiga (Kenya), Jonathan Rozen (USA), Rigobert Kenmogne (Cameroon), Rinu Oduala.
Missed this insightful event? We’ve got you covered. Catch up!
Watch this space for #NMCG2022!