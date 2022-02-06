CancelSocialMediaBill

The Clampdown Continues…
Mene mene tekel upharsin. Can you read the handwriting on the wall like Daniel in the Bible?
From seizing passports to indiscriminate arrests, the desperation to stifle dissenting voices intensifies each day. The latest target was the website of Feminist Coalition, one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign, which is currently inaccessible in Nigeria except through the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), according to Paradigm Initiative (PIN).
If this can be done when it is clearly illegal, imagine what would be done if the #SocialMediaBill becomes law. Do you see why we must continue to speak up?
They can’t silence all of us. We are not called the soro soke generation for anything. Our voices must be heard!