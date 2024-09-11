Occupy Till The End

Written by:‘Gbubemi Atimomo

(Thoughts on protests and expressions of dissatisfaction with the status quo)

Whilst mass protests may be somewhat of a novelty to many people born after our nation’s return to democratic rule in 1999, they were quite popular back in the day. These days, most people will remember the #endSARS protests from 4 years ago and some others will remember the #OccupyNigeria protests in January 2012. Before these, many protests happened during military rule and on the campuses of various Nigerian higher institutions. Nigerians have always found a way to express their dissatisfaction.

The #OccupyNigeria and #endSARS protests were inspired by different reasons but at the heart of it was a need to change the status quo. The #OccupyNigeria protests, which lasted over a week, were instigated by the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidies. There were nationwide strike actions, demonstrations, and campaigns on social media, especially on Twitter. Many recognisable political and civil society leaders were involved in the protests and the major demand was for the government to rescind the removal of fuel subsidies.

The #endSARS protests were a response to the abuse of power, brutality, and targeting of youths by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police Force. The protests were youth-driven and many youths from across the country stepped out for over two weeks in what many considered largely peaceful demonstrations. From campaigning for an end to the SARS division, the requests eventually included demands for good governance and accountability from the government. Again, social media, notably Twitter, played an active role in mobilising people.

Nigeria is now at the point of another protest, #EndBadGovernance. Surprisingly, some of the demands from previous protests are still live. The more things change, the more they remain the same. What exactly are people even protesting about? Our economy has worsened. Many of our problems didn’t start with this administration and maybe not even the previous one. These problems have always been apparent and persist. Why won’t people protest?

Looking back at the periods of military rule when the interpretation of laws was subject to the military’s definition, protests still happened. There were protests in 1989 when the effects of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) became too tough for the citizens. When the June 12 elections were annulled and MKO Abiola was eventually arrested, people protested at great risk to their lives. The various military governments always attempted to suppress the protests but the people weren’t cowed. Many leaders of our democracy post-military rule were involved in several of these protests and have gleefully celebrated their role, pointing towards democratic rule as a fruit of their resistance. Why are some of them now against people protesting? People have a right to get their voices heard under the ambits of the law and the government should not resist this. Most often, protests arise as a last resort which is feedback the government should reflect on.

Sadly, governments have been largely reactive to the planned protests and expressed some knee-jerk reactions. The Federal Government began the sale of 50kg bags of rice for N40,000 at various centres across the country (as if rice solves all hunger problems). The House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to revert to the old electricity tariff (is the government going to pay them the difference in tariffs?). After various attempts to discourage the protests, courts in some states across the country have also restricted the protests to specific locations to ensure that security can be provided for protesters.

The Federal Government’s ‘successful removal’ of the fuel subsidy and ‘floating of the Naira’ are two policies many have considered of great impact on the economy. While debates have been ongoing about the need to suffer now in anticipation of a brighter future, it doesn’t appear much clear planning went into either policy. The previous administration set up a committee to propose palliatives to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal. Unfortunately, that committee did not complete its work by the end of that administration even though they were set up a year in advance. So far, the only palliatives I can recall have been selective cash advances and the release of grains from the national reserves. How many people can benefit from this? Are these even sustainable interventions?

People are suffering, the cost of living has skyrocketed. Prices of many food items have doubled and even tripled, and people have had to become more creative with meals. Amid this suffering, it is important to note that federal allocation to states and local governments has significantly increased, so where is the money going if the people cannot feel it? What are the governments doing with the money?

A news report from The Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) stated that the National Assembly received N172 billion of its budget in the first half of this year, being significantly more than what has been disbursed to the ministries of Power, Works, and Housing, Land Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Communication Technology, and Water Resources combined! For context, there are less than 500 people in the National Assembly! When we also consider some other budgetary allocations by other arms of government, we realise that there is a disconnect in understanding between the politicians and the people. The cost of governance is a huge problem that governments have refused to address.

Nigerians just want a country that works for all. Where is the giant of Africa that we so proudly call ourselves? We have fallen far from glory. The solution to our angst is in the future that we must prepare for today if we truly want a country. As people protest, we must remember that the fight for the improvement of our society is not a one-day or two-week event. It is daily and the journey will be long. We must use whatever physical and virtual platforms we have to demand accountability from our leaders. We must ask questions, request evidence, and follow through. We must become more politically minded even if we do not join political parties. We must play the long game.

