Pension & Gratuity for Ex-Governors

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said otoge to the lavida loca lifestyle of ex-governors at the expense of the state. The governor submitted a bill to abolish pension payments to former governors to the state house of assembly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
On the same day, the Kwara State House of Assembly also passed an amendment bill, halting payment of pension to former governors, deputy governors and other officers holding political offices after their tenure in office. The Kwara State House of Assembly in 2018 passed an amendment bill halting payment of pension to former governors, deputy governors and other officers holding political offices after their tenure in office.
Recall that there had been public outcry on the extravagant lifestyle of ex-governors and their deputies at the expense of their states. Zamfara and Imo states had already abolished theirs in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
This development, if followed through to the end, will be a good one from the Lagos State governor.