EdoDecides Tomorrow!

EiE partnered with Arise News to organize Edo Governorship Conversations on Wednesday, September 16th. Governor Godwin Obaseki did “the more you look, the less you see” as he did not show up for the Governorship Conversation on Arise News despite confirming attendance and advertising the conversation. Obaseki’s absence ensured Ize-Iyamu had two hours to present his case!

Dear Edo residents, your vote is your power! Go out and vote tomorrow, September 19th!!!

Accreditation and voting shall commence simultaneously at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm.

#VoteNotFight #ElectionNoBeWar #RSVP