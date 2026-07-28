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info@eienigeria.org

July 28, 2026

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

EiE Nigeria’s RSVP Campaign Reaches 700,000 Young Nigerians as CVR Registration Closes

Unprecedented surge in youth demand for civic access outpaces campaign capacity as the July 26 voter registration window closes.



Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria’s RSVP Campaign – Register| Select| Vote| Protect has reached over 700,000 young Nigerians across physical and digital platforms since launching, as part of its drive to engage and mobilise one million citizens ahead of the 2027 general election.

Since its first campus activation at the University of Lagos in June, the non-partisan civic engagement organisation has taken voter registration off the page and into the everyday spaces where young people gather – university campuses, cultural events, raves, and religious communities across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, working in direct coordination with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at national and state level to ensure activations counted toward the official register. RSVP has been EiE Nigeria’s flagship voter mobilisation campaign since 2010, and this latest phase, its most ambitious yet, builds on 16 years of experience getting Nigerians registered, informed, and to the polls. Activations included the University of Lagos, Covenant University, MAPOLY, LAUTECH, Lead City University, and community events including Full House, Freedom Songs, and a Civic Social gathering in Victoria Island.

“I always assumed my vote wouldn’t change anything, until I saw hundreds of my mates lining up beside me,” said Tunde, a first-time registrant at EiE Nigeria’s UNILAG activation. Bukola, a student volunteer with the RSVP mobiliser network, said the response reflects a generation ready to act: “I was tired of watching my friends complain about Nigeria without ever registering to change it.”

The campaign’s field team documented persistent gaps in INEC’s delivery over the course of the exercise, including equipment shortages, server downtime, and thousands of eligible young Nigerians left unregistered due to long queues or physical distance from CVR centres. These operational bottlenecks – alongside the struggles of working citizens unable to register during regular hours – were raised directly by EiE Nigeria’s Executive Director, Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, during a strategic consultative meeting with INEC’s leadership. EiE Nigeria commends the Commission for being responsive to these engagements by opening its offices on weekends to cater to the working population and deploying a self-service registration portal three weeks before the exercise closed. However, while welcoming these innovative fixes, the organisation notes that the portal’s biometric capture function worked reliably on Android devices but failed on iOS, a technical disparity that remained unresolved by the close of the registration window.

“What we saw on the ground was a young population that was ready and willing, meeting a system that was still catching up,” said Akindeji Aromaye, Senior Media Associate, EiE Nigeria. “The self-service portal was a step forward, but it arrived weeks too late for many, and it still didn’t work for every device. While innovation is welcome, timely intervention is needed as we head to the polls in 2027”

With the CVR window now closed, EiE Nigeria’s work is not ending. The organisation’s dedicated RSVP Call Centre and WhatsApp community, which followed up with citizens captured at activations and in its wider database to resolve outstanding registration issues, will now remain active through to the 2027 elections, shifting focus to PVC collection support, polling unit information, and continued voter engagement. The call centre, which has run 9 am–5 pm on weekdays and via WhatsApp on weekends, has reached over 4,000 people directly to date, while more than 30,000 citizens in EiE Nigeria’s broader database will continue to receive targeted communication through to the elections.

In the final weeks of the CVR window, EiE Nigeria said demand for its activations significantly outpaced its capacity to deliver them, with the organisation receiving over a dozen requests a week from youth groups, businesses, religious organisations, and community associations asking it to bring CVR activations to their communities.

“The overwhelming flood of requests proved one thing beyond doubt: young Nigerians are not politically passive; they need better civic access,“ said Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, Executive Director, EiE Nigeria. “Reaching over 700,000 citizens in this first phase puts us firmly on track toward our target of engaging and mobilising 1 million voters. With CVR closed, our mission shifts immediately to keeping this momentum alive and supporting every one of them to collect their card, participate informedly, and turn out on election day.”

EiE Nigeria has set a ₦180,000,000 target for the full RSVP Campaign: ₦20,000,000 to keep the RSVP Call Centre and WhatsApp community running from now through to the 2027 elections, and ₦150,000,000 for Phase Two, covering PVC collection and election-readiness civic education. The organisation has raised ₦10,655,000 to date. Individuals and organisations interested in supporting the Campaign are encouraged to contribute via vote2027.rsvp.ng/.

Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organisations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.