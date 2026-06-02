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June 2, 2026

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH NIGERIA LAUNCHES ONE MILLION VOTERS CAMPAIGN AHEAD OF 2027 ELECTIONS

June 12 Activations and Civic Hangout to Kick Off Southwest Mobilisation Effort



As Nigeria marks 33 years since the historic June 12, 1993 election, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, in partnership with Crowdr, a leading crowdfunding platform has launched the One Million Voters Campaign, an ambitious voter mobilisation and crowdfunding initiative aimed at registering one million Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The campaign comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s democracy. In the 2023 general elections, voter turnout stood at less than 27 percent, meaning nearly three out of every four eligible Nigerian did not participate in deciding who governs them. Many were not registered, had not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or lacked access to the information and support needed to participate effectively.

Through the One Million Voters Campaign, EiE Nigeria aims to reverse that trend by mobilising citizens to register, collect their PVCs, access credible voter information, and actively participate in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future. Supported through a public crowdfunding campaign on Crowdr, the initiative enables individuals and organisations to directly invest in strengthening democratic participation. Contributions will support practical, on-the-ground activities including voter registration mobilisation, PVC collection drives, civic education programmes, youth outreach initiatives, and voter protection efforts across Southwest Nigeria.

The initiative will formally commence on June 12 with voter registration and civic engagement activations at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos State University (LASU). Implemented in collaboration with Civic Hive and LearnPolitics, ALX and The Future Project, the activations will combine voter registration support, civic education, peer-to-peer mobilisation, and democratic engagement activities designed to help young Nigerians move from political awareness to meaningful civic participation.

These activities mark the beginning of a broader mobilisation effort that will expand into Ogun State and across Southwest Nigeria as part of EiE’s wider Register, Select, Vote, Protect (RSVP) strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, Executive Director of EiE Nigeria:

“June 12 is not just a date in our history; it is a reminder that democracy survives when citizens participate. As we look toward 2027, we are concerned by the growing disconnect between political awareness and civic action. Too many young Nigerians are frustrated with the state of the country but remain outside the democratic process. Through this campaign, we are creating practical pathways for participation. Our goal is simple: to ensure that more Nigerians are equipped and ready to shape the future of their country.”

The Democracy Day activities will continue on June 13 with a curated civic gathering that will bring together young Nigerians, creatives, influencers, student leaders, community organisers, media voices, and culture shapers for an afternoon of film screenings, conversations, storytelling, games, and dialogue about democracy and the 2027 elections.

Designed as an intimate civic experience, it aims to bridge the gap between political awareness and civic action by creating a space where young Nigerians can engage with democratic issues through culture, community, and shared experiences. The event will feature screenings of One Voice, Many Echoes, conversations with civic actors and cultural voices, interactive activities, and discussions focused on elections, accountability, citizenship, and democratic participation.

Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Akindeji Aromaye, Senior Media Associate at EiE Nigeria, said:

“The future of Nigeria’s democracy will not be determined only by candidates or political parties. It will be determined by whether citizens show up. In 2023, millions of eligible Nigerians were absent from the process. Through the One Million Voters Campaign, we want to change that story. The June 13 gathering is part of that effort – creating a space where young Nigerians can connect civic participation with their everyday lives and understand that democracy is not something that happens to us; it is something we all have a role in shaping.”

Ultimately, this campaign is about collective ownership. Nigeria’s democracy has for too long depended on support from outside the country. The One Million Voters Campaign invites Nigerians everywhere to invest directly in strengthening democratic participation and ensuring that more citizens have a voice in determining the country’s future. Will you show up?

Registration for the June 13 civic gathering is currently open via bit.ly/fullhouse26, while individuals and organisations interested in supporting the One Million Voters Campaign are encouraged to contribute on Crowdr via bit.ly/Register-1m-Voters.



Enough is Enough Nigeria (www.eie.ng) is a network of individuals and organisations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect is a key voter education campaign. EiE was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOftheCitizen campaigns.