“There will be bloodshed” “There will be mass rigging” “Your votes won’t count”!

Contrary to these takes, the governorship election in Edo State was relatively peaceful. The people exercised their franchise and elected their preferred candidate, Godwin Obaseki.

As Ondo State warms up for election, we hope the people can borrow a leaf from Edo State and ensure that their will is upheld.

Stay tuned for information on #OndoDebates!