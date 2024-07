Dear Active Citizen,

What do you do when you have to pay outrageous taxes but your president’s wristwatch is worth 11 years of work from a minimum wage earner?!🤕

President William Ruto of Kenya decided to spice things up with a 16% tax while justifying the increases as necessary to reduce the national debt, which stands at 68% of GDP, far above the 55% recommended by the World Bank and IMF.