Nigerian Youths Cry #EndSARS

It’s 1,000 ways to die, and SARS ticks all the boxes!

We know… “God forbid” ooo…but imagine you’re walking down the street to buy corn from Iya Muri and you’re accosted by SARS operatives just because, to them, you “look” like a yahoo boy. You get the picture now? Sadly, this is the reality for many Nigerians and it’s not something we can “God forbid” away.

Well, Nigerians decided they have had enough of the extrajudicial killings, brutality and extortion by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), and took to the streets in major parts of Abuja, Benin, Lagos, Ibadan and other cities in the country to protest with celebrities such as Falz, Runtown, Tiwa Savage, Frank Donga, Mr Macaroni, joining in.

It has become a ritual, a never-ending cycle – kill, protest, promise to restructure…rinse and repeat. We say Enough is Enough. We demand President Buhari direct the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to #EndSARS. It is not a crime to be a Nigerian. Why take the lives you swore to protect? We can’t breathe!

Kudos to the protesters who stuck it through the night in Lagos despite the police taking away their tents and putting off the street lights. You are the real MVPs.

We remain unflinching in our demands to #EndSARS and #ReformPoliceNG!