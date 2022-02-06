Our Dear Government, Why The Morbid Silence?

17-year-old Ezra Bako, 16-year-old Happiness Odoji, 15-year-old Miracle Saitu Danjuma, 10-year-old Favour Danjuma, & a school teacher, 29-year-old Christiana Madugu were kidnapped on Monday, August 24, 2020, hours before their final year exam was billed to start. Neither the Government of Kaduna State nor the relevant security establishments of the Federal Government have made any statement whatsoever on this repeat tragedy of schoolchildren being abducted from their schools.

The failure of the Federal Government at that time to publicly acknowledge the ChibokGirls tragedy and mount a swift rescue operation was what laid the foundation for the continuing captivity of the remaining 112 Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu of Dapchi School 6 years and 2 years on, respectively. Read more