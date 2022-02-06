Sam Adeyemi discusses #NigeriaAt100 Today!

Dear Friends,

It’s October 2020 and a generation has followed in EiE’s footprints, saying “Enough is Enough!” In the last three weeks, young Nigerians have rocked the nation, speaking up and demanding an end to police brutality. Soro Soke!

During the period, Sam Adeyemi (strategic leadership expert) provided counsel via Twitter to the young people, saying, “My dear young citizen, you must use this rare opportunity to secure deep changes that will lead to Nigeria’s development. The systems you confront are strategic and tactical.“

Ten years ago in March 2010, with nothing but a cause and technology, the collective voice of a loose network of individuals and organisations said “Enough is Enough!” changing the face of active citizenship in Nigeria. A year later, in 2011, their ‘voice’ birthed the operations of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, an organization whose impact has been felt in Nigeria and on the African continent.

Through several historic citizens’ protests over the last decade – the 2010 protests on Nigeria’s missing President, killings in Jos & fuel scarcity; #OccupyNigeria in 2012, #OpenNASS in 2013 & #OneVoice in 2017, EiE has walked its talk, demanding accountability from public officials.

Today, Friday, October 30, 2020, is significant because when written as 30.10.20, the numbers add up to 60, the anniversary Nigeria celebrates this month!

Join me as I host Sam Adeyemi in a conversation on the state of the nation and the journey to Nigeria at 100 at 6pm TODAY!

Register to join us in the conversation via Zoom.

I look forward to hosting you at 6pm.

‘Yemi Adamolekun

Executive Director