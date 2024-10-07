Buses and Convictions

By Charles Okunbor

Boarding a bus in Lagos state, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is an experience on its own and sometimes, you end up learning more than you thought was possible. If you are familiar with ‘jumping buses’, then, chances are you can relate to what I am about to tell you. You might not have gained a profound lesson from it as I have, but one thing we can both agree on is that you either think of how to ‘japa’ or how to get a car by all means.

So fellow jumpers (or should I say ‘alighters’?), this exchange in Nigerian Pidgin should be familiar.

“Lakowe – how much?”

“500”

“Na 400 I get “

“500”

“Stop make I come down”

Exchanges like this never cease to amaze me. It might seem very normal at first glance but examining it a little closer will reveal just how profound it is. I have been a passenger on a bus witnessing this exchange from a driver’s perspective and also been a standing potential passenger at the bus stop.

As you would expect, both the driver and passengers still move on with their lives. It never ends with the driver breaking down in tears or the passenger wailing in sorrow over their unsuccessful haggling. They disagree on the price and both parties move on. From the times when I have witnessed this exchange from inside the bus, the bus driver often finds someone willing to pay the N500 that he asked for. He finds them readily willing, some not even trying to haggle.

On the other hand, other times I have been observing from the would-be alighter’s perspective (or being the person myself), the passenger who insists on paying N400 will usually find a bus willing to convey them for that price, again, readily and willingly so.

Life can sometimes be that simple. Being patient and knowing what you are worth can never be overrated. Sometimes we find ourselves in situations where we settle for less because of fear that we just might not find better. In times like that, exchanges like this could be taken as a prompt, if not a sign. Keep to your standards wherever you find yourself! It might be hard to do and even harder to explain, but remember that you don’t always need to justify your reasons. They are yours in the first place and sometimes might only make sense to you. The bus driver does not always need to explain that there is traffic ahead resulting in a price hike.

On the flip side, do not get on the wrong bus because you are in haste. Haste makes waste and since it rhymes, it is true. You would end up wasting resources and time on something that is not worth your while. Yes, it might be worthwhile, but if it is not worth yours, it might not matter that much. Stay patient and wait for the opportunities that suit you best, chances are that they are right around the corner.

It is always good to remember that the bus driver, the N500-paying passenger, and the ever-pricing passenger are all right in their own way. Life is really a personal journey. Be sure to have your convictions and stick with them. Why? Just because.

By the way, who says jumping buses doesn’t have benefits?

Content provided by EiE Nigeria

Charles Okunbor is a communications and marketing writer. With a rich blend of skills from copywriting, creative writing, and branding; he crafts compelling narratives for creative and technical content.