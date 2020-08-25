It takes just one person to begin the movement!

In a viral video that surfaced online on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Mr Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, berated Charles Eyo, a Daily Trust journalist, at a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

Mr Eyo asked Mr Fani-Kayode who was bankrolling his tour of Cross River State and other states in the South-South. Mr Kayode returned the gbas with his own gbos by calling him unprintable names, one of which was “stupid”.

Following backlash from active citizens, Mr Fani-Kayode was forced to apologize to the journalist for his outburst.

