Just Breathe, Nigeria would be Alright!

With a clear understanding of the issues plaguing Nigeria, we are announcing a call for applications to Hacking the Nigeria Code – a 9-week online course to help connect the dots about our dear country Nigeria.

The course covers a diverse set of topics including National Questions in National Conferences; Causes & Consequences of Systemic Corruption; Historical Antecedents; and The World Around Us.

The application portal opened on Wednesday, August 5th. Register for the course here for #1,000. Only 60 successful applicants will be selected to mark Nigeria’s 60 years of independence. Would you be among the select few?