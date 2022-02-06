Sọ̀rọ̀ Sókè!!!

From #EndSARS to #EndSWAT

What’s that biblical parable again? The one about putting old wine in new wine skin. Shebi the Bible said it will burst, abi? Toh!

Nigerians are spending days and nights on the streets under harsh conditions, protesting against police brutality and demanding an end to SARS but what did they get instead? A mere name change!

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, through the police spokesman, Frank MBA, announced on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, that a new unit of the force named Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) had been formed to replace the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The announcement was met with disapproval with protesters wondering who would be put in the “new” SWAT, especially when photos emerged that we’ve had a SWAT team since 2014, at least.

Meanwhile, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the #EndSARS protests and in the course of him relaying the demands of the protesters, baba laughed. We do not know whether to him, the demands sounded like a joke or he did not understand them. Oh well…

We appreciate those who have been holding it down on the streets and online. Despite the intimidation, we stand tall!

The five demands still stand and we will not relent until they are met. Aluta continua!!!