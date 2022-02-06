We shall overcome!

To the families and friends of all those affected by the Lekki shootings, please accept our condolences. May their souls rest in peace and their memory a blessing!

For those injured, we wish you a speedy recovery.

Almost everyone’s mental health has been tested this week. From gory videos and pictures to state denial, gunshots and vandalism by thugs. Phew!

A panic attack is real. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is real. We know this and that is why it is not out of place for you to take a break. Take some time off social media (if you need to) to clear your head and refresh.

For your sanity, we advise you to block out negative news – those unverified BCs from your aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews etc…yeah…those ones…stay away from them!

Listen to cool songs, see that movie you’ve been wanting to see for ages, exercise, meditate and eat healthily, you’ll pull through this!

If you need to see a therapist, please do. Mentally Aware in collaboration with Stand To End Rape (STER) are coordinating mental health support.

Remember, we care and we want to see a healthy YOU. 🤗