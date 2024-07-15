Your Identity for ₦100?

INFO@EIENIGERIA.ORG +234(0)708-778-4788
Dear Active Citizen,
In a hard-hitting interview on Arise TV, our Executive Director, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, laid bare the alarming implications of the recent National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) data breach and called for urgent action.
This blog focuses on good governance and public accountability issues in Nigeria.We appreciate your contributions.
Kindly send your articles to research@eienigeria.org
10b, Fola Jinadu Cresent,Gbagada Phase 1, Lagos+234(0)708-778-4788info@eienigeria.org
Be committed to shaping Nigeria, Donate to our worthy cause today!